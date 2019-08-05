Tendulkar hails Smith's sensational comeback

August 05, 2019 23:24 IST

'Well played Smith. What a way to make a comeback to Test cricket.'

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates after completing his century during the first Ashes Test. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar lauded Australia's Steve Smith on making a remarkable comeback to Test cricket.

His remarks come after Australia's 251-run win over England in the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes at Edgbaston, with Smith hitting a century in both innings.



"Well played Smith. What a way to make a comeback to Test cricket.Terrific bowling by @NathLyon421. Congratulations to Australia for winning the first Test match. #Ashes," Tendulkar tweeted.



Australia were down and out in the first innings of the Test as they were reduced to 122/8, but Steven Smith played a knock of 144 runs to enable Australia to post 284 runs in the first innings.



Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also lauded Australia's win.



"Winning a test match by 251 runs after being 122/8 in the first innings doesn't happen very often. A remarkable test match for Steve Smith, and well done Nathan Lyon and Cummins. #Ashes19," Kaif tweeted.



Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell was ecstatic with the team's win and wrote: "Australia!!!!!!! You bloody beauty!!!!! 1-0 #ashes".



England scored 374 runs in the second innings, gaining a lead of 90 runs, owing to Rory Burns' century. But in the second innings Australia registered the score of 497/7, owing to Smith's knock of 142 runs.



With this score, Smith became only the fifth Australian to register centuries in both innings of the Ashes Test. He also surpassed Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries.



Chasing 398, England were bundled out for 146 runs as Nathan Lyon scalped six wickets, becoming only the fourth Australian to take more than 350 wickets in Tests.