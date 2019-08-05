WAGs and family celebrate Australia's win over England

August 05, 2019 22:08 IST

The Australian cricket WAGs were given plenty of reasons to celebrate after they watched their men win the first Ashes Test, at Edgbaston, on Monday.

Nathan Lyon, who was instrumental in the victory, took six wickets as Australia thrashed England by 251 runs.

England, set a daunting 398 for victory, lost four wickets for 12 runs either side of lunch on the last day as they slumped to 97-7.

They were eventually dismissed for 146 in their second innings, with Lyon taking 6-49 -- a haul that included his 350th Test wicket.

Take a look at celebration pictures:

IMAGE: Off-spinner Lyon couldn’t have looked any happier as he kissed his partner Emma McCarthy. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: James Pattinson posed for pictures with his Kayla Pattinson and daughter Lilah. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: David Warner of Australia celebrates with his wife Candice Warner and daughters Indi and Ivy. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images