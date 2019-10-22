News
Teenage Pakistan fast bowlers aim to rattle Australia

Teenage Pakistan fast bowlers aim to rattle Australia

October 22, 2019 17:45 IST

IMAGE: The inclusion of Naseem Shah and Musa Khan (in photograph) is seen as a bold move by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, who wants the team to play aggressive cricket under new Test skipper Azhar Ali. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan's rookie pace duo of Musa Khan and Naseem Shah have promised to rattle Australia with their speed when they travel Down Under next month for a two-test series and three Twenty20 Internationals.

 

Seen as two of the fastest bowlers in Pakistan's domestic circuit, 19-year-old Musa was included in both squads on Monday, while 16-year-old Naseem has been named in the Test attack featuring a third teenager in Shaheen Afridi.

"I am not thinking about bowling to the likes of David Warner or Steve Smith, rather I want to make an impression with my pace and penetration," Musa said in a news release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

"My strength is bowling fast. Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar are my fast bowling idols and I want to replicate their performances and instil fear in batsmen like they did."

The inclusion of Naseem and Musa is seen as a bold move by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, who wants the team to play aggressive cricket under new Test skipper Azhar Ali.

Naseem, who has already built a domestic reputation for his sharp bouncers, said that on his maiden call-up he also hopes to have an immediate impact.

"I aim to make an impression with my speed and swing if given a chance in the tests against Australia," he said.

"The conditions in Australia help fast bowlers, my aim is to make maximum use of the conditions and give a tough time to the home side. Playing on hard and bouncy pitches will be a great experience and a learning curve for me."

Beginning on November 3, Pakistan will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Australia before the Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide, the last being a day-night affair.

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
