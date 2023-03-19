PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Images from the second ODI between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates KL Rahul’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Starc made full use of helpful conditions to take 5 for 53 as Australia bundled out India for a meagre 117 in 26 overs in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc dismisses Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Starc's ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs along with fine display from Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) gave Indian batters no chance to settle down with the ball seaming and swinging prodigiously.

IMAGE: Nathan Ellis celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29 not out) wee the only batters to cross the 20-run mark.

IMAGE: Axar Patel was 29 not out. Photograph: BCCI

Brief Scores: India 117 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 31, Axar Patel 29 not out, Mitchell Starc 5/53, Sean Abbott 3/23, Nathan Ellis 2/13).