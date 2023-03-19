News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Source: PTI
March 19, 2023 16:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the second ODI between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates KL Rahul’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Starc made full use of helpful conditions to take 5 for 53 as Australia bundled out India for a meagre 117 in 26 overs in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc dismisses Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Starc's ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs along with fine display from Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) gave Indian batters no chance to settle down with the ball seaming and swinging prodigiously.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Nathan Ellis celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29 not out) wee the only batters to cross the 20-run mark.

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel was 29 not out. Photograph: BCCI

Brief Scores: India 117 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 31, Axar Patel 29 not out, Mitchell Starc 5/53, Sean Abbott 3/23, Nathan Ellis 2/13). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shami, Siraj 'enjoy' bowling together!
Shami, Siraj 'enjoy' bowling together!
Kohli Delighted To Meet Maxwell
Kohli Delighted To Meet Maxwell
Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn Cheer India
Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn Cheer India
HC go ahead for AIADMK gen secy poll, bars results
HC go ahead for AIADMK gen secy poll, bars results
Govt begins process of eviction, sale of enemy assets
Govt begins process of eviction, sale of enemy assets
4 Amritpal aides taken to Assam, net ban extended
4 Amritpal aides taken to Assam, net ban extended
No front without Cong can take on BJP: Jairam
No front without Cong can take on BJP: Jairam

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Shastri on why Rahul should keep wickets in WTC final

Shastri on why Rahul should keep wickets in WTC final

'Kohli's passion towards excellence is mind boggling'

'Kohli's passion towards excellence is mind boggling'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances