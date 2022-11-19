News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith sizzles, leads Aus to series win over England

Smith sizzles, leads Aus to series win over England

November 19, 2022 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Steven Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates scoring fifty against England at Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A battling 94 from Steve Smith saw Australia to a series win against England with a game to spare after a 72-run victory in the second one-day international in Sydney on Saturday.

 

Both sides rested their captains, with Moeen Ali deputising for Joss Butler, while Josh Hazelwood was the surprise pick to lead Australia with Pat Cummins sitting out.

After Hazelwood won the toss and elected to bat, two early wickets brought Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (58) to the crease.

The pair put on 101 before Labuschagne departed with a top edge to mid-off trying to sweep Adil Rashid.

Steven Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith with Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Smith was the slower starter of the two, with his 50 coming off 70 balls and containing only two boundaries.

But he upped the pace soon after, especially through his favoured leg side, and was assisted by Mitchell Marsh (50). A six off Sam Curran over square-leg took him into the 90s, but he fell metres short of his century, holing out at long-off on 94 to Rashid, the pick of England's bowlers with 3-57.

Chasing 280, a decent total on a dry, bowler-friendly pitch, England got off to the worst possible start, losing two wickets without scoring a run.

Mitchell Starc (4-47) had Jason Roy strangled down the leg side off the second ball of the innings. Three deliveries later, he bowled Dawid Malan with a beautiful outswinger.

Josh Vince (60) and Sam Billings (71) steadied the tourists in the middle overs, their fourth-wicket partnership worth 122, until Hazelwood trapped Vince leg before swinging for the fence.

The crucial wicket of Billings fell shortly after, bowled through the gate after dancing down the track to Zampa (4-45), with a weakened England side -- who lifted the T20 World Cup less than a week ago -- eventually slumping to 208 all out.

The two sides meet for a third and final match in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Phillips: Suryakumar's strike rate can go even higher
Phillips: Suryakumar's strike rate can go even higher
Why NZ tour is important for India's new players...
Why NZ tour is important for India's new players...
Another T20 World Cup record for run-machine Kohli
Another T20 World Cup record for run-machine Kohli
FIFA WC Preview: Netherlands want to break jinx
FIFA WC Preview: Netherlands want to break jinx
2nd T20: Will Bhuvi play? Selection dilemma for India
2nd T20: Will Bhuvi play? Selection dilemma for India
FIFA WC: Don't write off 2018 finalists Croatia
FIFA WC: Don't write off 2018 finalists Croatia
Phillips: Suryakumar's strike rate can go even higher
Phillips: Suryakumar's strike rate can go even higher

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

2nd T20: Will Bhuvi play? Selection dilemma for India

2nd T20: Will Bhuvi play? Selection dilemma for India

Kohli Recites Hanuman Chalisa...

Kohli Recites Hanuman Chalisa...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances