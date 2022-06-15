News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ireland rope in uncapped Doheny, Olphert for India T20Is

Ireland rope in uncapped Doheny, Olphert for India T20Is

Source: PTI
June 15, 2022 23:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The squad will be led by regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie

IMAGE: The squad will be led by regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Ireland have named uncapped players Stephen Doheny and Conor Olphert in their 14-member squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against India to be played in Malahide at the end of this month.

 

Doheny and Olphert, who were recently handed retainer contracts by Cricket Ireland, have earned call-ups for the two T20Is against India, on the back of their impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

The squad will be led by regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie and his side features a good mix of young and experienced talents, including the likes of Paul Stirling -- Ireland's top batter on the ICC T20I Rankings.

With the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia fast approaching, both the sides will look to experiment in order to find the right combination for the marquee event.

The last time the two sides met in a T20I bilateral affair was in 2018. India swept the two-match series comfortably.

Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ishan Kishan makes giant stride in ICC rankings
Ishan Kishan makes giant stride in ICC rankings
Ranji SF: Tamore ton helps Mumbai post 393 against UP
Ranji SF: Tamore ton helps Mumbai post 393 against UP
'Happy' Neeraj Chopra aiming to work on technique
'Happy' Neeraj Chopra aiming to work on technique
Yorkshire charged by ECB after racism probe
Yorkshire charged by ECB after racism probe
Karnataka circular on Hindi sparks language row
Karnataka circular on Hindi sparks language row
Day 3: ED grills Rahul for 8 hrs, calls again on Fri
Day 3: ED grills Rahul for 8 hrs, calls again on Fri
'We are 8-10 years behind other Asian countries'
'We are 8-10 years behind other Asian countries'

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Hardik To Lead India In Ireland T20Is

Hardik To Lead India In Ireland T20Is

Rahul To Miss England Series

Rahul To Miss England Series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances