Team India Bonds Before Pakistan Game

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

With two wins in two games, the Indian cricket team has been on top, finishing unbeaten in the Asia Cup group stage.

Ahead of their match against Pakistan on Sunday, Team India unwinded themselves by the beach. BCCI's Twitter handle shared a clip where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others are seen surfing and enjoying beach volleyball.

'When #TeamIndia hit …..! Time for some surf, sand & beach volley!' BCCI noted.

Rohit and Virat took a leisurely kayak ride while spin trio Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja enthusiastically rode a water cycle.

Later, the Indians were involved in a game of intra-squad beach volleyball.

'It was an off-day so Rahul Dravid sir decided that we should have some fun activities,' Chahal says in the video.

'It was good fun, relaxing. We had some great fun. You can see how everyone is happy and excited. This all helps in creating team bonding.'