Leadership shake-up: Shaheen reveals what Rizwan told him

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi has played 66 ODIs and 92 T20Is for Pakistan besides featuring in 32 Tests . Photograph: ANI Photo

In an interesting revelation, Pakistan's ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has claimed that he only accepted the captaincy after his predecessor Mohammad Rizwan said he would step down.

"I took this responsibility from the Pakistan Cricket Board after discussing the matter with Rizwan," Shaheen told the media on Monday.

"Rizwan was the only person I had a discussion with and I asked him how he felt about me accepting the captaincy.

"Rizwan decided he would make way for me and that is how things worked out," said Shaheen, who was also appointed captain of the T20 side in 2023 but was removed after just one series in New Zealand.

Shaheen had taken over as the T20I skipper after Babar Azam resigned following Pakistan's poor run in the 2023 World Cup. However, less than six months after the appointment, Shaheen was axed with Babar being reinstated as the captain.

The left-arm pacer had led in only one T20I series -- a five-game encounter against New Zealand away from home -- in this period.

Shaheen said Rizwan had assured him of full support. He added that as captain he would back Babar and Rizwan as they were key players in the side with lots of experience.

"I have no ego and I talk to everyone for advice, even our former captains. I don't look at things that happened in the past," he said.

"Everyone has to take responsibility if you want to improve as a team," the 25-year-old said, adding, "You can't keep on saying Babar, Rizwan or Fakhar will do it, it is as a team we have to click and take responsibility.

"As far as Rizwan is concerned, he is Pakistan's top-scorer in one-dayers since 2023. We are trying to back players who are not in form so that they can do well in future.

"Babar can falter in one or two matches but he is in good touch and I hope he will score a hundred soon," he said.

Shaheen said that while the PCB had not given him a specific time frame for captaincy, he was looking forward to leading the side in the 2027 World Cup.