March 16, 2020 21:40 IST

Among the six to seven options that are there in case the situation improves by April 15, one is dividing the teams into two groups with top four qualifying for the knockouts.

IMAGE: The start of the 13th edition of IPL has been suspended from March 29 to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: BCCI

No headway was made during Monday's tele-conference by the eight IPL franchise owners as the situation in the past 48 hours has not changed much in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country as well globally.

The start of the 13th edition of IPL has been suspended from March 29 to April 15 with India currently registering 114 positive cases and two deaths for COVID-19.



All foreign visas have been put on hold till April 15 while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that a "truncated IPL" could be a possibility with a minimum 17 days already lost.



"Nothing concrete was discussed in today's meeting (conference call). It was just a follow up meeting. The situation has not changed in 48 hours, so talking about hosting the IPL is still pre-mature," an IPL franchise owner said.



"We have to wait and watch. We will keep doing these conference calls on a weekly basis to take stock of the situation," he said.



Also there are suggestions of increasing the number of double headers in a curtailed time or having matches at three or four centres in order to limit travel.



The possibility of having the matches in empty stands also remains open for the BCCI.

The eight IPL franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice, three days after the coronavirus pandemic forced a suspension of the cash-rich T20 event from March 29 to April 15.



Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday deferred their training camp, which was scheduled to begin on March 21, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.



Three-time champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings as well as Kolkata Knight Riders have already cancelled their camps.