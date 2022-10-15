News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tags are not what we focus on, says New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

Tags are not what we focus on, says New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 15, 2022 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson of New Zealand reacts after catching the wicket of Babar Azam during the final of the T20 International series between New Zealand and Pakistan

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is confident in his team's focus. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

The lack of a 'favourites' tag doesn't bother New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who says they don't have a choice in what people call the last edition's runner-up team heading into the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand reached the final of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, where they lost to Australia.

After losing the 2019 World Cup by the smallest of margins to England, New Zealand went on to win the inaugural ICC Test Championship title, beating India in the final, last year. However, despite their consistency in recent years, an ICC title in limited-overs cricket remains elusive.

 

"Yeah, I mean, we don't really have a choice in what people call us, but for us, we came here to try to focus on the cricket that we want to play and address what's in front of us," Williamson said at the captains' press conference in Melbourne on Saturday.

The unassuming Kiwi added: "We had a pretty memorable World Cup a few months back and played these guys(Australia) in the final. It was a great game of cricket, and these sorts of tournaments are always pretty special to be a part of,"

"Everybody has different tags and rankings that go up and down throughout the year, and I suppose they end up with different names. But you come into a tournament on any day, anything can happen, especially looking across all these teams with match winners throughout,"

New Zealand have a formidable record at ICC events. They have reached the last two World Cup finals, finished third or better at the last two T20 World Cups and also, won the inaugural World Test Championship.

Since their runners-up finish at the last T20 World Cup, New Zealand have had a series of favourable results, including a series win against the West Indies. However, they lost to Pakistan in a tri-series final on Friday in Christchurch.

The Kiwis will play two warm-up matches, one against South Africa and India on October 17 and 19, respectively before the main tournament.

New Zealand will open their campaign against defending champions Australia in Sydney on October 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: NewZealand, Cricket, Williamson, T20
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: India trounce Sri Lanka to win Women's Asia Cup
PIX: India trounce Sri Lanka to win Women's Asia Cup
What do India, Pakistan players talk about?
What do India, Pakistan players talk about?
Captains' Day lights up the start of T20 World Cup
Captains' Day lights up the start of T20 World Cup
Why Malaika Makes Our Hearts Beat Faster!
Why Malaika Makes Our Hearts Beat Faster!
Kirloskar siblings query corp governance in group firm
Kirloskar siblings query corp governance in group firm
Tara's Lehenga Has A Spanish Connection
Tara's Lehenga Has A Spanish Connection
NEET aspirant dies in Kota, 35 students unwell
NEET aspirant dies in Kota, 35 students unwell

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Why Australia are favourites for T20 World Cup

Why Australia are favourites for T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet credits bowlers, fielding for Asia Cup win

Harmanpreet credits bowlers, fielding for Asia Cup win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances