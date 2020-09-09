T20I rankings: Malan displaces Azam from top spot

September 09, 2020 17:20 IST

IMAGE: The left-hander, Dawid Malan, delivers every time he comes out to bat. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

England's Dawid Malan has leapfrogged Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the best Twenty20 international batsman in the world, based on the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

Malan, 33, enjoyed a fruitful series against Australia, scoring 66, 44 and 21 in three games to guide England to a 2-1 series victory.

The Yorkshire batsman, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Azam, while Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who amassed 125 runs in the series, remains third.

Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler also made strides in the rankings, with Bairstow moving up three spots to reach a career-best 19 and Buttler rising from 40 to 28 after scoring 121 runs in two matches.

Australia, who had slipped to second in the T20 team rankings after falling 2-0 down in the series, regained top spot after defeating England by five wickets in the final match on Tuesday.

The two sides will lock horns in a three-match one-day international series starting Friday.