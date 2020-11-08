News
T20I: Haider, Azam star as Pak beat Zim to seal series

Source: ANI
November 08, 2020 22:22 IST
Pakistan's Haider Ali celebrates after their victory over Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday

IMAGE: Pakistan's Haider Ali celebrates after their victory over Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Haider Ali and Babar Azam shine in Pakistan's comfortable eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Rawalpandi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, Pakistan have sealed the three-match T20I series by 2-0.

Chasing a target of 135 runs, Haider Ali's 65* off 43 including three sixes and skipper Azam's 51 from 28 balls put their side over the line with 29 balls to spare.

 

The hosts did not have a good start as they lost opener Fakhar Zaman (5) in the third over. Ali came in to bat at number three and joined Azam in the middle. The duo had a massive 100-run partnership for the second wicket. Meanwhile, both the batsmen completed their half-centuries.

Blessing Muzarabani scalped Azam (51) in the 13th over. Khushdil Shah then joined Ali in the middle. Shah scored 11* while Ali remained unbeaten on 66 runs.

For Zimbabwe, Muzarabani scalped two wickets and returned with figures of 2-33 in his four overs. Earlier, debutant Usman Qadir's three-wicket haul restricted Zimbabwe to 134/7 in their 20 overs.

Ryan Burl 32 off 21 guided the side to a respectable total after the top-order collapsed. In-form Wesley Madhevere scored 24 runs in the middle-order.

In the end, Elton Chigumbura (18) and Donald Tiripano (15) added some crucial runs to the scoreboard.

For Pakistan, apart from Qadir, Haris Rauf scalped three wickets.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 134/7 (Ryan Burl 32*, Wesley Madhever 24, Usman Qadir 3-23) lost to Pakistan 135/4 (Haider Ali 66*, Babar Azam 51, Blessing Muzarabani 2-33) by eight wickets.

