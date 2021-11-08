News
England opener Roy ruled out of T20 World Cup

England opener Roy ruled out of T20 World Cup

November 08, 2021 17:45 IST
IMAGE: Jason Roy walks off the field with injury during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against South Africa. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

England opener Jason Roy was out of the remainder of T20 World Cup with injury with James Vince named as his replacement.

 

"Right hand batter Vince, who has played 13 Tests, 19 ODIs and 13 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Roy was ruled out due to a calf injury. Vince was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements," ICC said in a media release on Monday.

Roy suffered the injury while taking a run during the Super 12 match against South Africa, which England lost by 10 runs in Sharjah on Saturday.

England will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The second semi-final will be played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday.

