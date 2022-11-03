'Kohli is a freak!'

'It's incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 World Cups with 1065 runs in 23 innings, as he surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1016 runs. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

In awe of Virat Kohli's batting, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has termed his record in the T20 World Cup "super freakish".

Kohli has so far scored three fifties in T20 World Cups, including the one against Bangladesh on Wednesday to take his tally to 1065 runs in 23 innings in T20 World Cups. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cups, surpassing former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1016 runs.

"Over 1000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this," Watson said on Star Sports.



"T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his country.



"He is a freak and those statistics are super freakish. It's incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It's ridiculous."



Kohli has proved to be unstoppable in this year's World Cup with a tally of 220 runs in four innings -- 82 not out vs Pakistan, 62 not out vs the Netherlands, 12 vs South Africa and 64 not out vs Bangladesh.