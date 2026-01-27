T20 World Cup: 'Varun India's X-factor, dew won't stop him'

IMAGE: Anil Kumble tips Varun Chakaravarthy to lead India’s spin charge. Photograph: BCCI

The legendary Anil Kumble has backed leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to spearhead India's spin attack during next month's T20 World Cup as he believes he will have no issue dealing with the evening dew that could be more troublesome for a wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav.

The T20 showpiece is scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8 in venues across India and Sri Lanka.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Kumble said dew is certainly going to play its part in the tournament.

"...especially during the time of the World Cup in February and March, with matches being played late in the evening. It's not going to be easy. As spinners, you tend to get used to bowling with a wet ball; it's nothing new."

"However, one aspect that India can certainly take comfort from is that I don't think it affects someone like Varun Chakaravarthy because of the grip he has on the ball and the pace at which he bowls."

Varun key to India’s T20 World Cup defence

India's spin trio of Varun, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have been consistently doing well in recent months, but Kumble identified the Tamil Nadu man as the biggest plus among the tweakers.

"I don't think dew will bother him (Varun) that much. Yes, it's not the same as bowling with a dry ball, of course, but with a wet ball, I don't see Varun struggling too much."

"Similarly, Axar Patel should also be fine. The one person who might find it a bit more difficult is Kuldeep Yadav with a wet ball because of his bowling style. Having said that, Kuldeep is also used to bowling in these conditions."

Due to their bowling style, wrist spinners are likely to find it more difficult to grip a wet ball.

As a team India have displayed awesome form in the run-up to the tournament, and currently lead 3-0 in the five-match series against New Zealand.

Kumble believes the defending champions have a very good chance of winning back-to-back titles, something that no team has done in the tournament's history.

"I think when it comes to World Cups, winning back-to-back titles is not easy, especially in the T20 format. No team has been able to defend its title, and this presents a great opportunity for India to do that."

"I certainly believe that the kind of form the team is in, and the strength of the playing squad, means India are well equipped to face any situation. India should certainly qualify for the semi-finals, and from there on, it's anybody's game."

"But I genuinely believe India have a great chance to win the World Cup and make it a truly special one by winning back-to-back titles," Kumble said.