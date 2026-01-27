U19 WC: 14-year-old Sooryavanshi smashes 24-ball fifty

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played with freedom and flair. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s dream run at the U19 stage showed no signs of slowing down as the youngster lit up Bulawayo with another fearless knock, hammering a whirlwind half-century against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The teen sensation raced to his fifty in just 24 balls, registering the joint second-fastest half-century of the ongoing U19 World Cup, alongside captain Ayush Mhatre.

Walking in at one-down, Sooryavanshi didn’t look like someone feeling the pressure. The 14-year-old played with freedom and flair, backing his instincts and taking on the bowlers from the outset. Crisp drives, confident lofted shots kept the scoreboard ticking and the fielders chasing leather.

His sparkling stay ended on 52, mistiming a lofted shot to mid-off off Tatenda Chimugoro. But by then, he had already given India the perfect launchpad with yet another lively, match-shaping cameo.

Earlier, Chimugoro had also removed skipper Ayush Mhatre for 21. Despite the double blow, India remained strong at 113/3 after 13 overs.