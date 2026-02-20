T20 World Cup: Super Eights: Is Dube India's X-Factor?

Shivam Dube: 'I worked really hard, but there is something called support that is given by Surya and Gautam. They have given me a free hand. So I go and hit because they trust me a lot.'

He carries a smile and speaks softly, the only sound that comes out is from his bat -- the thud before the ball sails over the boundary.

The Power Behind the Calm

What makes Shivam Dube a clean hitter? After watching his mighty shots in this World Cup, I wanted to know from him whether anyone had given him any advice on this, or was sheer hard work, or was it that he had been given a free hand to play these shots.

After his match-winning knock of 66 against The Netherlands, I got the opportunity, and his reply was simple and filled with humility.

"Definitely, sir. I worked really hard, but there is something called support that is given by Surya and Gautam. They have given me a free hand. So I go and hit because they trust me a lot. Also, I need to back myself in that situation."

From his response it was clear that it was not just power-hitting, but an art mastered through persistent hard work. The confidence comes from silencing any self-doubt.

As a boy, at the age of 14, he had walked away from the game for five years because he was overweight and had financial struggles as well.

However, after that he came back strongly. While most would have given up, only a few return.

Dube returned with an unquenchable thirst to prove that he is special. Through every cheer he receives when he swings the bat, he satisfies that thirst.

Dube - the modern era cricketer

The brutality in his hitting makes one wonder if the ball provoked him.

The once-overweight boy is now fit and looks muscular.

The ball, after being delivered by the bowler, looks like it is at Dube's mercy.

Even while batting, it seems like he has all the time in the world to wait, watch, and hit.

Very often, the ball lands in the hands of his fans in the crowd.

It is surprising how he maintains such a calm demeanour after he removes his pads, gloves, and helmet.

He carries a smile and speaks softly, the only sound that comes out is from his bat -- the thud before the ball sails over the boundary. He is the cricketer of modern India.

To Super Eights with promise

India has marched into the Super Eights with a clean record and huge promise. It has been an excellent exhibition of teamwork.

Whenever the team slips, someone steps in and delivers his best.

The refusal to crack under pressure and the ability to dominate were once again visible in the 17-run win over The Netherlands.

It was not carved out of comfort, but out of courage, because the Dutch produced a spirited and stubborn show.

India once again announced that great teams don't collapse under pressure.

The recovery from a slip in the top order wasn't loud because all the sound and cheer from the crowd kept the team going.

The manner in which India transformed into hunters was terrific. There was no panic, only persistence, which suffocates the opposition slowly.

A 17-run win may not look impressive, but on a tough wicket, it certainly is.

It is not simply that this Indian team has remained unbeaten to march into the Super Eight.

The show so far sends a very clear message -- they are strong contenders for the title. Only the unpredictability of cricket can stop them.

Aryan Yaru?

Aryan Dutt, The Netherlands' off-spinner who took the wickets of opener Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, evoked much interest.

A journalist who speaks Tamil was heard asking, "Aryan yaaru? (Who is Aryan?)"

Aryan was born to Indian parents from Punjab who had moved to The Netherlands in the 1980s.

The 22 year old was born in The Hague and is a huge fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He trained in cricket at the age of 13 in Chandigarh.

