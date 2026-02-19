Narendra Modi Stadium: Where Cricket Roars Loudest

You don't just play here -- you must dare to play here because the sound from the stands crashes onto the field, and often the cheer comes back to the players like waves.

IMAGE: The majestic entrance to the Narendra Modi stadium dressed in World Cup colours. Photograph: K R Nayar

Key Points The Narendra Modi stadium is the world's largest cricket stadium, with nearly 100,000 capacity.

Visiting teams view playing here as a rare, career-defining opportunity.

When big cricket happens, Ahmedabad celebrates it like a festival because every road leads to this stadium.

The entrance to the Narendra Modi stadium is majestic, as majestic as the stadium itself. When dressed in T20 World Cup colours, it looked spectacular.

When at the stadium, one feels it is a venue where cricket roars the loudest. Nearly 100,000 people can comfortably watch the match.

It is a venue that inspires Indians because on the walls at the entrance to the press conference room are huge images of India's first T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup triumph in 2011.

It is also a venue that makes the people of Ahmedabad proud, as they have the biggest cricket stadium in the world.

Typing with the roar of the crowd

At the pre-match press conference, Netherlands Skipper Scott Edwards candidly remarked that it is a massive opportunity to play at the biggest stadium.

Almost every team in the world feels the same. You don't just play here -- you must dare to play here because the sound from the stands crashes onto the field, and often the cheer comes back to the players like waves.

Having reported before from the old Motera stadium, one cannot help but marvel at how this venue has been reborn as a giant.

When big cricket happens, this city celebrates it like a festival because every road leads to this stadium.

And as a journalist, one realises quickly -- every word typed here is powered by the roar of the crowd.

The city of the rich

IMAGE: Images of India's World Cup 2011 triumph. Photograph: K R Nayar

Ahmedabad wears its prosperity with quiet confidence. Known as a thriving industrial, commercial, and entrepreneurial powerhouse, it justifies its tag as the city of the rich.

Almost everywhere, you spot advertisements of Virat Kohli sporting his platinum wedding ring on a gold chain.

What began as a personal style statement has now turned into a local trend -- many here prefer wearing their wedding rings like Kohli.

In fact, Kohli, after reaching a century, often kisses it. In a city that celebrates success, even emotion finds a fashionable expression.

The man behind the quick start

IMAGE: K R Nayar with Romesh Kaluwitharana. Photograph: K R Nayar

To meet a cricketer who revolutionised one-day cricket batting, which has now led to breezy opening starts in T20 cricket, was special.

Sri Lanka's Romesh Kaluwitharana, who, along with Sanath Jayasuriya, smashed the opening bowlers in the 1996 World Cup, was present at the book launch of Hob Nails to Spikes by Ranjit Fernando at the grand ballroom at the Galle Face hotel in Colombo.

Although in his mid-fifties, Kaluwitharana looks fit enough to don the wicket-keeping gloves again.

And when I shook hands with him, I could feel the strength in his arms.

Today, the manner in which India's Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan score quickly does not surprise anyone, and is something expected of them; but when Kaluwitharana and Jayasuriya did it, that surprised the cricket world and came to be called pinch-hitting.

Ranjit Fernando's Hob Nails to Spikes

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri. Rameez Raja and Aravinda De Silva at the launch of the book. Photograph: K R Nayar

It was an evening soaked in nostalgia and respect as Sri Lankan cricket's finest gathered to celebrate Hob Nails to Spikes.

The presence of stalwarts Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Aravinda De Silva and Rameez Raja reflected the immense regard they hold for Fernando.

He was among the finest wicket-keeper-batters in the world in the sixties and seventies.

When Fernando presented his book to Anura Tennekoon, it took me on a nostalgic trip, as I have seen Tennekoon play at the Trivandrum University stadium more than three decades ago as captain of the Sri Lankan team, which was then called Ceylon.

Hob Nails to Spikes, which has been scripted by renowned Sri Lankan journalist Rex Clementine, chronicles the evolution of cricket through Fernando's journey as a player from financially tough situations to becoming a top-class player, commentator and selector.

Fernando had begun by playing with hobnails, which were driven into the soles of heavy boots to improve traction, increase durability, and prevent wear and tear, until he got to wear spikes.

Hence, the attractive title of the book.

From pace legacy to longing

IMAGE: Sri Lankan journalist Rex Clementine and his wife with Ranjit Fernando. Photograph: K R Nayar

After Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fine opening spell against Pakistan, many Pakistan cricket analysts have mentioned that Pakistan needs a pacer like him.

It is indeed ironical that Pakistan that had once produced the finest pacers, is now hoping for a bowler like him.

Having witnessed Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis scare batters around the world, it is unfortunate that their golden era of fast bowling has ended.

