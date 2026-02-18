HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: India have ticked a lot of boxes, says Suryakumar

T20 World Cup: India have ticked a lot of boxes, says Suryakumar

Source: PTI
February 18, 2026 23:45 IST

'Even when you win, you learn a lot of things, and we did today,' Suryakumar said.

Shivam Dube

IMAGE: After India lost a couple of early wickets, Shivam Dube came up with a counterattacking knock to pull the team out of trouble. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

  • Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said India ticked many boxes during their group-stage games of the T20 World Cup.
  • He said India got a chance to test their middle-order during the match against the Netherlands.
  • Surya described using seven bowlers in the as a positive dilemma.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his team has ticked almost all the boxes in the group stage, expressing satisfaction with the collective batting effort as it heads into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

India's top-order found it tough against off-spinner Aryan Dutt before Shivam Dube struck a 31-ball 66 to power them to 193 for six.

In reply, India restricted the Netherlands to 176 for seven in 20 overs to seal a 17-run win, their fourth successive victory in the tournament, and finish atop Group A.

"We have ticked a lot of boxes. Even when you win, you learn a lot of things, and we did today," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

"We wanted to bat first, went on to score 190. There was a bit of dew, a little challenging for the bowlers but all in all, very happy."

India were 69 for three in nine overs before Dube counter-attacked in the middle overs.

A testament to batting depth 

Suryakumar said such contributions were crucial, especially if the team finds itself in similar situations later in the tournament.

"We might be in a similar situation (losing early wickets), but it is important for the batters to understand what the responsibility is. We have firepower (later).

"Contributions coming from every batter. One or two might have a beautiful day, but we need contributions from each and everyone."

Praising Dube's knock, he said: "When he (Dube) played at Vizag (against New Zealand), he had another knock. He wanted to get the Player-of-the-Match award that day too but (for India) to get to 190 (tonight), it was amazing."

India used as many as seven bowlers in the match, something the skipper described as a positive dilemma.

 

"Sometimes it is a good headache to have. Have a lot of options. On a given day, whatever the wicket demands, they can chip in. Happy with the way things are moving."

Thriving in tough situation

Dube said he had to curb his natural attacking instincts to suit the surface.

"It was a little tough, this is the situation I love to bat. I was enjoying, although I was under pressure. It was skidding and keeping low. One of the balls spun as well," Dube said.

"For me, I knew I could hit, but the situation demanded something different. I try to hit boundaries and enjoy hitting sixes. I know all the bowlers are going to bluff me, and are going to bowl slower balls, so I prepared myself."

Dube added that while he is encouraged to maintain a high strike rate, match awareness remains key.

"As (the) captain and (the) coach have told me, I have to keep (the) strike rate high. But it also depends on the situation. Today, I could not keep the strike rate high (immediately). There was something and I thought this is the time I can go now."

The left-hander also pointed to improvement in his bowling.

"Working hard towards bowling. Results are coming. You are going to get hit sometimes, but you will also pick wickets," he said.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

