T20 World Cup: Scotland stun Bangladesh in thriller

IMAGE: Scotland players celebrate after dismissing a Bangladesh player during a T20 World Cup Group B game in Al Amerat. Photograph: Twitter

Chris Greaves's 45-run knock and two-wicket haul helped Scotland stun Bangladesh by six runs in a Group B encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.

Chasing 141, Bangladesh did not get off to an ideal start as Josh Davey dismissed Soumya Sarkar (5) in the second over of the innings.

Two overs later, Bradley Wheal removed Liton Das (5) and Bangladesh was reduced to 18/2 in the fourth over. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim then got together at the crease and the duo put on 47 runs for the third wicket. But Scotland got the crucial breakthrough of Shakib (20) with Bangladesh still needing 76 more runs for the win. Greaves then dismissed Mushfiqur (38) and Scotland gained complete control over the match.

Afif Hossain and skipper Mahmudullah then came together at the crease and put on 32 runs for the fifth wicket, but Scotland managed to maintain their cool to register a thrilling six-run victory.

IMAGE: Chris Greaves' 45-run knock and picked up two wickets to guide Scotland to victory. Photograph: Twitter

Earlier, Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets among themselves as Bangladesh restricted Scotland to 140/9.

Sent in to bat, Scotland got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Kyle Coetzer (0) in just the third over of the innings.

However, George Munsey and Matthew Cross managed to steady the innings and at the end of the powerplay overs, the score read 39/1.

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate after picking up a wicket. Photograph: Twitter

Munsey and Cross put on 40 runs for the second wicket before Bangladesh stormed right back into the contest as Mahedi Hasan dismissed both Cross (11) and Munsey (29), reducing Scotland to 46/3 in the 8th over.

Shakib Al Hasan then got into the act to dismiss Richie Berrington (2) and Michael Leask (0), reducing Scotland to 52/5 in the 11th over.

In the final few overs, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves scored 22 and 45 respectively as Scotland posted a par score.