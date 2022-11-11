News
Rohit Breaks Down After Defeat

By Rediff Cricket
November 11, 2022 06:20 IST
IMAGE: A video grab of Rohit Sharma wiping away tears after India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Photograph: Twitter

Captain Rohit Sharma couldn't hold back tears after India's humiliating loss to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Coach Rahul Dravid was seen speaking to him before Rohit let flow a river of tears in the dugout.

The cameras were panned on him as he couldn't contain himself after the loss.

IMAGE: Rohit breaks down after India's loss. Photograph: Twitter

Rohit had a poor tournament by his lofty standards and on Thursday, he again failed to give India an impetus when they were put in to bat.

He scored 27 off 28 balls, hitting 4 boundaries during his stay at the crease. India struggled before Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) propped India's total to a sub par 168 for 6.

Alex Hales (86) and Buttler (80) then just creamed the Indian bowling to all corners of the park to overhaul the target in just 16 overs and dump India out of the tournament.

 
