Gavaskar reckons Hardik will be India's next T20I captain

November 10, 2022 20:46 IST
While Sunil Gavaskar has given his vote to Hardik Pandya to lead India, he expects senior players to announce their retirement

IMAGE: While Sunil Gavaskar has given his vote to Hardik Pandya to lead India, he expects senior players to announce their retirement after India's exit from the T20I World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar expects few senior players to announce their retirements following India's humiliating 10-wicket loss against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday.

 

Gavaskar also feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take over the reins of captaincy once Rohit Sharma steps down.

"Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain," the former India captain said on Star Sports.

"Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought.

"There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team."

England hammered India by 10 wickets with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler striking commanding half-centuries.

While Virat Kohli was the highest scorer in this World Cup, it has been a disappointing outing for other senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik, who are in their mid 30s.

Source: REUTERS
