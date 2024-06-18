News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ind vs Afg: Will India sacrifice pace for Kuldeep's spin?

Ind vs Afg: Will India sacrifice pace for Kuldeep's spin?

Source: PTI
June 18, 2024 23:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kuldeep Yadav 

IMAGE: If the ball turns at the main square as much as it has been doing in the nets, drafting in Kuldeep Yadav seems like a no brainer. Photograph: ANI

The spin friendly conditions in the Caribbean have brought Kuldeep Yadav into the mix for India's T20 World Cup Super 8 opener against Afghanistan in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday.

Kuldeep, India's best spinner across formats, was benched for the league stage of the tournament as the team played three specialist pacers and two finger spinners in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, stretching the batting till number 8.

 

Skipper Rohit Sharma has already stressed on the use of four all-rounders (two pace and two spin) to balance the playing XI. Therefore, he is unlikely to compromise on that front. So the only way Kuldeep fits into the XI is if India drop a third pacer.

Kuldeep, much like the opening practice session, had an extended bowling session on Tuesday. He bowled to Rohit and Virat Kohli, who employed the slog sweep against the wrist spinners.

With head coach Rahul Dravid watching on, Kuldeep was bowling to an imaginary field against Rohit, who was beaten by the left-armer at the start of the session.

If the ball turns at the main square as much as it has been doing in the nets, drafting in Kuldeep seems like a no brainer. Having said that, one can never be sure about the pitch behaviour come game day.

It could be a good batting wicket as Australia piled on 201 against arch rivals England in the league stage of the competition at the same venue.

"The pitch should turn in the middle as well, may be not as much as it is doing in the nets but will definitely turn. The spinners have proved quite useful throughout the Caribbean thus far. I don't think India will make any changes, they would not want to compromise on their batting," said a former international who was present at the venue.

Two days before the game, all squad members turned up for training on Tuesday. All 15 came on Monday.

Kohli, looking to get back among the runs, had a long hit, majority of them being throwdowns before he moved to the adjacent net to face Kuldeep and Khaleel Ahmed. Kohli middled most of the balls against Kuldeep but missed out on a few from Khaleel, leaving him frustrated.

Passing shower briefly interrupted the session before Rohit and Co returned to the nets.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Kuldeep will be picked for Super Eight
Why Kuldeep will be picked for Super Eight
T20 WC: Who will make semis?
T20 WC: Who will make semis?
Shreyas likely to return for SL ODIs?
Shreyas likely to return for SL ODIs?
Direct tax mop-up rises 21% to Rs 4.62 lakh cr
Direct tax mop-up rises 21% to Rs 4.62 lakh cr
Neeraj Chopra strikes gold at Paavo Nurmi Games
Neeraj Chopra strikes gold at Paavo Nurmi Games
Axed India coach Stimac blasts 'unethical' AIFF
Axed India coach Stimac blasts 'unethical' AIFF
Unions back driver killed in Kanchanjunga mishap
Unions back driver killed in Kanchanjunga mishap

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Kuldeep can add extra bit of wicket-taking flair'

'Kuldeep can add extra bit of wicket-taking flair'

T20 WC: Jadeja-Axar over Kul-Cha in Super 8?

T20 WC: Jadeja-Axar over Kul-Cha in Super 8?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances