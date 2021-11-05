T20 World Cup PICS: Scotland vs India

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between Scotland and India, in Dubai, on Friday.

IMAGE: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gets a high-five from skipper Virat Kohli after dismissing Scotland opener Kyle Coetzer during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

India's seasoned bowlers made short work of unheralded Scotland, bundling them out for just 85 in 17.4 overs in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, in Dubai, on Friday.

With an eye on the net run-rate, skipper Virat Kohli finally won a toss on his 33rd birthday and Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 10) made the life of Scottish batters miserable during his first spell.

The pacer surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal (65 scalps) to become India's highest wicket-taker in shortest version of the game.

Plucky left-hand opener George Munsey (24 off 19 balls) clipped Bumrah over square leg for a six and reverse-swept Varun Chakravarthy for a boundary to signal positive intent, but the gulf in class was always obvious.

IMAGE: Ravidra Jadeja celebrates with skipper Virat Kohli after dismissing Matthew Cross. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Skipper Kyle Coetzer (1) was pegged on the backfoot by a Bumrah yorker first up. He then bowled a slower one which beat the Scotsman all ends up.

A lethal Mohammed Shami (3 for 15) then sent back the dangerous looking Munsey, who failed to clear mid-on.

That was the end of Scotland batting's brief bright spot.

The disciplined Ravindra Jadeja (3 for 15), with his 'darts-like' accuracy, removed Matthew Cross (2), Richie Berrington (0) and Michael Leask (21 off 12 balls) in quick succession to blow away the middle-order.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami celebrates the wicket of Alasdair Evans. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Jadeja varied the pace of his deliveries but occasionally bowled ones that skid through the surface, hurrying the batters.

Once Scotland were 44 for 4 after 10 overs, there was no looking back for the Indian bowlers.

It was a game where even percentage bowling was enough to rattle the Scotland batters, who couldn’t find options to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Scotland's previous poor show with willow against weaker teams like Namibia and Afghanistan was an indicator that they wouldn't do any better against India.

IMAGE: Mark Watt is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Once half the side was out with less than 60 on the board, the lower order was caught between survival and attack.

Calum MacLeod (16 off 28 balls) laboured along before being cleaned up by Shami as the Indians hardly had to bowl too many effort balls to dismantle the opposition, save one when No. 10 Alasdair Evans was yorked by a 90mph thunderbolt by Shami.

It was one such happy evening in office where skipper Kohli wasn't bothered whether there was a sixth bowler available or not.

Ravichandran Ashwin (1 for 29) and Varun Chakravarthy (0 for 15) were also accurate for the better part of their spells.