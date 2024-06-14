News
India veteran Jadeja gifted mentoring to Afghanistan

India veteran Jadeja gifted mentoring to Afghanistan

Source: PTI
June 14, 2024 23:14 IST
'We insisted multiple times but Jadeja refused to take any money from the Afghanistan Cricket Board for his services during the 2023 ODI World Cup.'

Ravindra Jadeja was named Afghanistan's team mentor just ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup

IMAGE: Ajay Jadeja was named Afghanistan's team mentor just ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup late last year. Photograph: ACB/X

Former India star Ajay Jadeja, who played a key role as Afghanistan's mentor during their magnificent run of wins over cricketing heavyweights in last year's ODI World Cup, refused to take any money for the services rendered, said the chief executive officer of the country's cricket board, Naseeb Khan.

The top official of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said they "insisted multiple times" but Jadeja turned down their offer each time.

 

"We insisted multiple times but Jadeja refused to take any money from the Afghanistan Cricket Board for his services during the 2023 ODI World Cup. His response was, 'If you play well, that's all the money and reward I need'," Khan was quoted as saying by Ariana News.

Recruited just before the start of the ICC ODI World Cup in India, Jadeja was part of the think tank as Afghanistan went on to shock former world champions England and Pakistan and a strong Bangladesh before Glenn Maxwell's astonishing double hundred dashed their hopes of a semi-finals berth.

Jadeja, 53, has represented India in 196 One-Day Internationals in his career, scoring 5359 runs at 37.47 with six hundred and 30 fifties.

He has also played 15 Test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, scoring 576 runs at 26.18 with four half centuries to his name and a best of 96.

At the time, head coach Jonathan Trott believed that Afghanistan's seminal performance in the tournament that helped them toss away the 'minnows' tag had a lot to do with the appointment of Jadeja as their mentor.

Source: PTI
