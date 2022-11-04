News
Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain

Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain

Source: ANI
Last updated on: November 04, 2022 20:02 IST
Mohammed Nabi

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi announced his decision to resign as the captain of the national team following their four-run loss to Australia. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

All-rounder Mohammad Nabi has decided to step down as Afghanistan skipper and said that he "will continue to play for the country when the management and team need," the player announced the news on Friday.

Nabi announced his decision to resign as the captain of the national team following their four-run loss to Australia in Adelaide in the Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

 

Nabi tweeted, "Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with the result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches."

Mohammed Nabi

He also made it clear that he was not on the same page with the national selectors.

"From the last one year, our team's preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours, the team manager, selection committee, and I were not on the same page, which had implications on the team balance," Nabi further added.

"Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately, I announce to step down as a captain and will continue to play for my country when the management and team need me," he said.

Afghanistan had a rather disappointing campaign, with three defeats and two wash-outs.

Nabi led Afghanistan for the first time in 2013. The Afghans won 16 T20Is and 13 ODIs under his captaincy. The seasoned player slammed 601 runs from 28 ODIs and 422 runs from 35 T20Is. Additionally, Nabi scalped 47 wickets while leading the Afghan national team.

Source: ANI
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

