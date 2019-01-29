T20 World Cup 2020: India start off vs SA but no group match vs Pak

January 29, 2019 09:43 IST

India will not face arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stages with both teams placed in separate groups.

IMAGE: India, who won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007, will play against South Africa in Perth on October 24. Photograph: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

India, who won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007, will play the Proteas in Perth on October 24, after hosts Australia play against Pakistan in Sydney to kick-off the tournament.

The tournament will be staged across Australia, from October 18 to November 15. Hosts Australia will play the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament on October 24 under lights at the SCG in a blockbuster match-up against the world’s top-ranked team, Pakistan.



India's second match is on October 29 against a qualifier at MCG, followed by a tough game against England at the same venue on November 1.



India will then play against another qualifier on November 5 at Adelaide before they round up their group fixtures with the match against Afghanistan in Sydney on November 8.



Interestingly, India and Pakistan are placed in separate groups and won't face each other unless they both make it to semi-finals or final.



The group stages will be followed by the semi-finals, which will take place at the SCG on November 11, with Adelaide Oval hosting the second semi-final the following night and the final will be held at the MCG, on November 15.



Men’s defending champions the Windies will start their title defence when they clash with New Zealand on November 25 at the MCG.



Having finished ninth and 10th in the MRF Tyres ICC World T20I Team Rankings, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively are the two currently known qualifiers in the first round of the men’s event, with matches to be played in Geelong and Hobart from October 18 to 23. The remaining six teams for the first round will be determined via a qualifying tournament to be held later in 2019. A total of four teams from the first round, two from each of Group A and Group B, will progress to the Super 12 stage.

For the first time, the women’s and men’s T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.



In the women's tournament, India will take on defending champions and hosts Australia in the tournament opener in Sydney on February 21.



"World Cups are all about bringing people together. We know that passionate fans of all generations and cultures will travel from near and far to support their teams and that they will receive the warmest of welcomes in our wonderful host cities," ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO Nick Hockley said.



"Putting on events of this scale are a big team effort and we would like to thank all our valued partners for making sure that the T20 World Cup is not only a spectacular celebration in 2020, but that it leaves a lasting positive impact.



"With the Women’s T20 World Cup up first, we’ll be calling on cricket fans to bring their families, friends and communities to support the best players in the world."

Men's fixtures: (October 15 - November 18)

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, Windies, New Zealand, two qualifiers



Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers



Semi-finals: November 11 and 12



Final: November 15