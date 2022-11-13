News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Imran's Message To Pakistan Team

Imran's Message To Pakistan Team

By Rediff Cricket
November 13, 2022 15:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Imran Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imran Khan/Twitter

Former prime minister and cricket legend Imran Khan, who is currently in the midst of a protracted agitation against the current Pakistan government, sent a special message to the Pakistan team ahead of the T20 World Cup final against England at the MCG.

Imran, who led Pakistan to its first World Cup title in 1992, revealed it was the same message he had given his team before their final against England in Melbourne.

'My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same one I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: Enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents,' Imran, who turned 70 last month, said in his Instagram post.

Imran Khan

Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs to win the 50 over World Cup in 1992.

Pakistan are looking for a repeat of 1992 as they got out of jail in the group stages, bouncing back from defeats to India and Zimbabwe.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Why team should look at exploring different coaches
Why team should look at exploring different coaches
The four nails in India's T20 WC coffin
The four nails in India's T20 WC coffin
Kumble on how India can improve in T20 cricket...
Kumble on how India can improve in T20 cricket...
EPL PIX: Man City lose chance to go top of league
EPL PIX: Man City lose chance to go top of league
'Jio strongest telecom brand in India'
'Jio strongest telecom brand in India'
Emraan Gets Shady!
Emraan Gets Shady!
9-yr-old girl abducted, raped in MP; fights for life
9-yr-old girl abducted, raped in MP; fights for life

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

'Don't want certain faces in next WC'

'Don't want certain faces in next WC'

T20 World Cup India Report Card

T20 World Cup India Report Card

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances