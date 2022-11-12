Don't want certain faces in next WC'

IMAGE: The BCCI will leave it to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharna to decide on their future in T20 Internationals. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

India's T20 World Cup campaign ended with a 10 wicket surrender against England in the semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday.

There has been strong criticism of India's loss and retired opener Virender Sehwag joined the conversation.

Sehwag said he would not want to see some players in the current Indian team play the next T20 World Cup in 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

'I won't talk about mindset and all, but I would definitely want to see changes in personnel. I don't want to see certain faces in the next World Cup. It happened in the 2007 T20 World Cup also. The stalwarts playing for all these years did not go to that World Cup,' Sehwag said.

'A bunch of youngsters went and nobody had any expectations from them and I would want to see a similar sort of team picked for the next T20 World Cup, nobody will expect them to win, but that team will be for the future,' Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag did not name anyone. but it was evident he was talking about senior members of the side.

Rohit Sharma is 35. Virat Kohli is 34. Dinesh Karthik is 37. Ravichandran Ashwin is 36.

'If you start thinking about your future now, then only you'll be able to put together a team in two years' time. I would not want to see some non-performing seniors in the next World Cup. I hope the selectors will make such calls,' Sehwag said.

'But the problem is will these selectors remain till the next World Cup? There will be a selection panel, new management, new approach, so will they make the changes?' Sehwag, the only Indian batter to score two Test triple hundreds, asked.

'But one thing is for sure if they go into the next World Cup with the same team and the same approach, then the results will also be the same.'