T20 World Cup: Chasing Kohli? Farhan plays down record talk

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is setting his sights on team success in the T20 World Cup, emphasizing that he's focused on contributing to Pakistan's performance rather than chasing individual records or being intimidated by bowlers like Jofra Archer.

IMAGE: Pakistan opener Shahibzada Farhan has notched up 220 runs so far in the 2026 edition. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points Sahibzada Farhan prioritises team success over breaking individual records in the T20 World Cup.

Farhan dismisses concerns about facing England's Jofra Archer, citing experience against similar bowlers.

Farhan emphasises taking risks in T20 cricket and not focusing on the pressure of breaking records.

Kohli holds the record for most runs in T20 World Cup history with 319 runs in the 2024 edition.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan said he does not focus on the record or statistics and is emphasising his priority in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, saying he is playing for the team rather than chasing milestones.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan's upcoming fixtures against England on Tuesday, Shahibzada addressed questions about Indian batter Virat Kohli's record of 319 runs--the highest in T20 World Cup history--and whether he had personal records in mind or not.

"If you ask me personally, I don't look at the stats, I don't look at records. Even when I perform, people tell me that I have hit so many sixes, played so many strikes, and scored so many runs. So I don't look at the stats. The important thing is that you have to take risks in T20. If you take the pressure of breaking records, the same records are broken; they are made to break. So it is not my focus, but I will try to finish at the top. And for Pakistan, it will be beneficial for Pakistan and Pakistan's name will be made known," Farhan said.

Kohli hammered 319 runs in the 2024 edition. In six matches, the right-handed batter had an astonishing average of 106.33, including four half-centuries. Kohli's 319 is the most by any cricketer in the history of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Shahibzada has notched up 220 runs so far in the 2026 edition and still has at least two matches remaining in the ongoing tournament. The right-handed batter, who is the leading run-getter, has smashed one fifty and one century in five matches at an average of 73.33.

Facing Jofra Archer

When asked about facing England speedster Jofra Archer, Farhan expressed confidence, dismissing concerns about Archer being a major threat.

"No, it's not a big deal to face Jofra Archer. We have already faced him in Pakistan. We have good bowlers; they also bowl at 145. So it's not a big deal. Yes, as you said, they will definitely have planned it, but I have also planned it. It's not that only he will have plans. So, we will see. It will be a good match," Farhan said.

Upcoming Match

Pakistan's opening fixture in the Super 8 stage against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo. The Men in Green will face England on February 24 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.