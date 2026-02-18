T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan's 100 Ends 12-Year Wait for Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan's explosive century propelled Pakistan into the Super Eight of the Twenty20 World Cup, marking a dominant victory over Namibia and showcasing Farhan's relentless form in 2026.

IMAGE: Sahibzada Farhan became only the second Pakistani batter to score a century in a T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC

Key Points Sahibzada Farhan scored his maiden international century, an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls, leading Pakistan to victory.

Farhan became only the second Pakistani batter to score a century in a T20 World Cup, following Ahmed Shehzad in 2014.

Farhan's century is the third of the current T20 World Cup tournament, joining centuries from Pathum Nissanka and Yuvraj Samra.

Pakistan became the final team to qualify for the Super Eight of the Twenty20 World Cup after Sahibzada Farhan's maiden international century powered them to a thumping 102-run victory over Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday.

Farhan remained unbeaten on exactly 100 off 58 balls as the right-hander struck 11 fours and 4 sixes, reaching his landmark in the final over as Pakistan posted 199 in their must-win Group A encounter at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

With that enthralling knock, Farhan became only the second Pakistani batter to score a century in a T20 World Cup. The only man before him was Ahmed Shehzad, who made 111 n.o. against Bangladesh back in 2014. The 12-year wait for another Pakistani ton on this stage makes Farhan’s effort feel even more special.

This wasn’t a one-off. Farhan has been in relentless touch in 2026, piling up runs and pushing closer to a defining knock. He had threatened before -- a crisp 73 against the USA, a composed unbeaten 80 versus Sri Lanka but the century mark kept eluding him.

In Colombo, he made sure there were no regrets. He didn’t just get to three figures -- he powered past the doubts and claimed the moment that had been building all year.

Interestingly, Farhan’s hundred was also the third of this tournament, following centuries from Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka and Yuvraj Samra of Canada.