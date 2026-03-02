T20 World Cup: 'Calm, Composed, Class': Shastri on Sanju Samson

Ravi Shastri hails Sanju Samson's defining innings as a display of calmness, composure, and class, marking a significant moment in the cricketer's career.

IMAGE: For years, the 'Justice for Sanju Samson' movement echoed across social media, driven by fans who believed he never quite got a sustained run. Photograph: ICC/X

Sanju Samson has heard it all -- the cheers, the criticism.

But on a night when the stakes were unforgiving and the margin for error razor-thin, Samson delivered the innings that may well define his career.

Ravi Shastri’s words captured its essence best.

"It is Sanju's special Samson today, and that innings was special, because just his calmness, his composure, and just the sublime touch right through that innings," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

"You had everything. You had timing, you had placement, you had explosive power, you had class, and what I liked best was that even with wickets falling around him, he never lost his cool. He was calm and composed in front of a big crowd."

Samson's Performance on the Big Stage

For years, the “Justice for Sanju Samson” movement echoed across social media, driven by fans who believed he never quite got a sustained run.

There were moments when it seemed the story was about to end prematurely. When Shubman Gill returned to India’s T20I squad for the Asia Cup last September, it felt inevitable that Samson would once again be pushed aside. But fate had other plans.

Knockout cricket is ruthless. Big reputations often crumble under its weight. On this occasion, with everything at stake, Samson rose above the noise. He batted not just with flair, but with the maturity of a seasoned professional — drawing from every setback and every near-miss that had shaped his journey.

Dinesh Karthik summed it up perfectly. After bringing up his half-century, Samson effectively pressed the reset button. He treated the next two deliveries as if they were the first two balls of his innings. The job wasn’t done, and he knew it. One mistake could have dragged India into deep trouble.

As head coach Gautam Gambhir observed, Samson never truly accelerated -- he simply played his natural shots with such conviction that it appeared as though he had shifted gears.

And that was the beauty of it. There was no panic, no rush -- only control.

For once, this wasn’t just another attractive cameo or a promising start. This was the innings people will remember years from now. And Shastri could not have been clearer about its significance.

“This was not a league game. This was a knockout contest. People, their expectations of Samson have been huge right through his career. No one has questioned his talent, but they have been disappointed with his consistency. He brought everything to the fore today and made millions around the globe happy," he added.