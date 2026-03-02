'Respect The Name: Sanju Samson!!!'

Praise poured in from all quarters for Sanju Samson who guided India to a victory over the West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal in their T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India rode on Sanju Samson's 50-ball 97 not out to beat the West Indies and seal a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Photograph: ANI Photo

A blockbuster unbeaten by Sanju Samson single-handedly led Team India to a five-wicket win over West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in their must-win T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against West Indies on Sunday, helping his team book a berth in the semifinals.

Samson hit 12 fours and four sixes en route the match-winning knock.

It has been a roller-coaster ride at the ongoig T20 World Cup for Samson who was sidelined more than once before regaining his place.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his half-century. Photograph: ANI Photo

First, he was sidelined after Ishan Kishan's emphatic return in the precediing New Zealand series. He was recalled only after Abhishek Sharma was indisposed for Namibia match.

But after Abhishek's comeback for the Pakistan clash, Samson was again sidelined only to be recalled against Zimbabwe after the batting meltdown against South Africa.

The 30 year old opening batter justified his selection with a knock for the ages and praise was sung in his name all over social media after the win.

From broadcaster Ian Bishop to former India batter Mohammad Kaif, all hailed Samson's clinical innings.