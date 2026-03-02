HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 'Respect The Name: Sanju Samson!!!'

'Respect The Name: Sanju Samson!!!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 00:19 IST

x

Praise poured in from all quarters for Sanju Samson who guided India to a victory over the West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal in their T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday.

India rode on Sanju Samson's 50-ball 97 not out to beat the West Indies and seal a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals

IMAGE: India rode on Sanju Samson's 50-ball 97 not out to beat the West Indies and seal a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Photograph: ANI Photo

A blockbuster unbeaten by Sanju Samson single-handedly led Team India to a five-wicket win over West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in their must-win T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against West Indies on Sunday, helping his team book a berth in the semifinals.

 

Samson hit 12 fours and four sixes en route the match-winning knock.

It has been a roller-coaster ride at the ongoig T20 World Cup for Samson who was sidelined more than once before regaining his place.

Sanju Samson celebrates his half-century

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his half-century. Photograph: ANI Photo

First, he was sidelined after Ishan Kishan's emphatic return in the precediing New Zealand series. He was recalled only after Abhishek Sharma was indisposed for Namibia match.

But after Abhishek's comeback for the Pakistan clash, Samson was again sidelined only to be recalled against Zimbabwe after the batting meltdown against South Africa.

The 30 year old opening batter justified his selection with a knock for the ages and praise was sung in his name all over social media after the win.

From broadcaster Ian Bishop to former India batter Mohammad Kaif, all hailed Samson's clinical innings.

Sanju Samson praise

Sanju Samson praise

Sanju Samson praise 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Samson's 97 Powers India to T20 WC Semis
PIX: Samson's 97 Powers India to T20 WC Semis
T20 World Cup: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma
T20 World Cup: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma
I've learnt from watching greats like Kohli, Rohit: Samson
I've learnt from watching greats like Kohli, Rohit: Samson
PIX: Sea of Fans Fill Eden Gardens as India Face Windies
PIX: Sea of Fans Fill Eden Gardens as India Face Windies
Powell Sets Six-Hitting Record in Must-Win Tie vs India
Powell Sets Six-Hitting Record in Must-Win Tie vs India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Iranian Drone Hits Residential Building in Bahrain0:45

Iranian Drone Hits Residential Building in Bahrain

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO