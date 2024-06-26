Bumrah-Arshdeep Hold Key against England

IMAGE: How Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah fare with the new ball against England in the Powerplay could go a long way in deciding the outcome of the T20 World Cup semi-final match. Photograph: BCCI/X

India would hope turn the tables on defending champions England when they clash in a blockbluster second semi-final of T20 World Cup in Guyana on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in a repeat of the last four contest of the previous World Cup.



In the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2022, England had thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before going on to win their second T20 World title.

India would be keen not to repeat the mistakes of that game when their top batters barring Virat Kohli (50 from 40 balls) and Hardik Pandya (63 from 33 balls) had failed on a good batting wicket at the MCG.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the bowlers lacked the firepower to challenge England as the openers Jos Buttler (80 from 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 from 47 balls) smashed their way to the target of 170 in 16 overs.



This year, India are looking the favourites as they cruised into the semi-finals, winning all the six matches they played so far.

On the other hand, England were beaten by Australia as they barely managed to squeeze into the Super 8s stage on the net run rate. But they seem to have regained their mojo as they prevailed in a tough group in the Super 8s, outclassing hosts West Indies and the USA by big margins and went down to South Africa in a thrilling run chase.

India have struggled in the big knockout games in ICC events in the last decade. Ever since winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, India have time and again faltered in mega-events, very often falling in semis and finals.



Last year, they lost to Australia in the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup final, while a year before they were beaten by England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2022.



In T20 World Cups, India have choked in big games including the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka and the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-finals against the West Indies.

In ODI World Cups too, India have succumbed under the pressure of knockout games, losing to Australia and New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups respectively.

After their thumping victory against Australia, India are likely to retain the same combination even though doubts still persist over Virat Kohli's role as the opener. He fell for a duck against Australia and tallies just 66 runs in six games with a highest of 37, but he is under no threat of losing his place in the team.



Shivam Dube made 28 from 22 balls but he is also yet to justify his place ahead of players like Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, having scored 106 runs in six games at a strike rate of 107.



Among the bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja's form with the ball is a big worry. He has picked up just one wicket so far and hasn't done much with the bat too.

Kuldeep Yadav has been the standout spinner for India in the Super 8s, taking seven wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.25 and has been crucial in making breakthroughs in the middle overs.



Jasprit Bumrah (11 wickets) and Arshdeep Singh (15 wickets) will need to once again make early inroads against a powerful England batting line-up, filled with a lot of big-hitters.

Bumrah hasn't played much T20 cricket against England, taking seven wickets in four games in the last seven years.

England's openers Jos Buttler and Philip Salt are capable of destroying any bowling attack in the Powerplay. How India's bowlers fare against the dangerous England duo in the early overs could go a long way in deciding the outcome of the contest.



Buttler has slammed 191 in seven matches in this T20 World Cup at a strike rate of 159, while Salt has hit 183 runs at a strike rate of 166.



Buttler enjoys a good record against India in T20Is, with 475 runs in 21 games at a strike rate of 145, while Salt proved to be unstoppable with the bat in KKR's IPL triumph recently, blazing away to 435 runs from 12 games with four fifties at a strike rate of 182.



The Indian spin trio of Kuldeep, Jadeja and Axar Patel will have their task cut against the trio of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Harry Brook, who like to bat aggressively against spin in the middle overs.



England's most dangerous batter in the death overs is Liam Livingstone, who boasts of a strike rate of 151 in T20 Internationals. If he gets going he could make a big difference in the last few overs, while all-rounder Sam Curran at No. 7 is also quite handy with the bat.



A fit-again Jofra Archer will be a big threat with the ball, he has been in good form in this World Cup with nine wickets at an economy rate of just over seven. Experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid has kept things tight in the middle with nine wickets at 6.7, while Chris Jordan has bagged seven wickets.



Overall, India have a good record against England in T20 World Cups with four wins out of six games played.

Overall, in T20 Internationals, there is not much of a difference in the head to head record, with India leading 12-11 in 23 games played.



Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.



Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup semi-final against England?



Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below:



