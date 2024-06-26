Indians Arrive In Guyana For Semis

Team India has arrived in Guyana with a mission: To conquer England in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash.
The BCCI shared a glimpse of the team's arrival on their social media platforms. The video captured Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel and other players touching down in Guyana and being warmly welcomed by a dedicated group of Indian fans.
'Team India has reached Guyana for the Semi-final clash against England,' declared the BCCI on its social media channels, accompanied by the video.
Currently riding an impressive winning streak, India remains undefeated in the T20 World Cup.
Excluding a rain-affected and abandoned encounter against Canada, the Men in Blue have secured a clean win record throughout the tournament.
Meanwhile, their opponents, England, have also set foot in Guyana, ready to challenge for a spot in the finals. England Cricket announced the team's departure for Georgetown with a confident tweet, stating, 'Definitely England in the semi-finals'.