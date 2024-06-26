News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indians Arrive In Guyana For Semis

Indians Arrive In Guyana For Semis

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 26, 2024 18:58 IST
Axar Patel

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X
 

Team India has arrived in Guyana with a mission: To conquer England in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash.

The BCCI shared a glimpse of the team's arrival on their social media platforms. The video captured Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel and other players touching down in Guyana and being warmly welcomed by a dedicated group of Indian fans.

'Team India has reached Guyana for the Semi-final clash against England,' declared the BCCI on its social media channels, accompanied by the video.

 

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Currently riding an impressive winning streak, India remains undefeated in the T20 World Cup.

Excluding a rain-affected and abandoned encounter against Canada, the Men in Blue have secured a clean win record throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, their opponents, England, have also set foot in Guyana, ready to challenge for a spot in the finals. England Cricket announced the team's departure for Georgetown with a confident tweet, stating, 'Definitely England in the semi-finals'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/X
REDIFF CRICKET
