Ashwin Backs Pakistan Spinner's Unusual Action

IMAGE: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq bowls during the T20 World Cup match against the USA in Colombo on Tuesday, February 10, 206. Photograph: Screengrab via Star Sports/X

Key Points Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's unusual pause-induced bowling action has invited a lot of debate.

Tariq has twice been reported for a suspected illegal action in the the Pakistan Super League.

Tariq has previously explained he has 'two elbows' in his arm and that it bends naturally.

Pakistan off-spinner Usman Tariq's unusual bowling action has become the huge talking point after his three-wicket haul guided his team to victory against the United States of America in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo on Tuesday.



Off-spinner Tariq registered impressive figures 3/27 against USA, but his unusual pause-induced bowling action has invited a lot of debate among former players and fans on social media.



Last month, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, after his dismissal at Tariq's hand, sparked a row with a gesture that suggested that the spinner was 'chucking'.

His reasoning could be based on the fact that Tariq has twice been reported for a suspected illegal action in the the Pakistan Super League.



Tariq later responded in an Instagram post, sharing a video of a child crying with the caption, 'After getting out'. The bowler has previously explained he has 'two elbows' in his arm and that it bends naturally.

Why no rules for batters, asks Ashwin

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin was quick to jump to Tariq's defence when former Bengal wicket-keeper Shreevats Goswami questioned the legality of the pause in his bowling action.



'Even football doesn't allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action -- all good. But pause? That too while loading to deliver. This can't be continued seriously,' Goswami posted on X.



Ashwin replied to Goswami's tweet, stating that cricketing laws need a big reset in favour of the bowlers.



'Agree football doesn't allow it! While the batter can switch-hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after committing to bat on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?' Ashwin asked.



'In fact, the bowler isn't allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire. They should first change that rule.'



When he drew fans' ire on social media over supporting a Pakistan bowler, who many claimed was 'chucking', Ashwin retorted by saying that legality of his action can only checked in a test centre.

'Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing centre.



'Secondly, there is a 15 (degree) rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15 (degree) mark by the onfield umpire is impossible,' Ashwin added further.



'The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool. The above is a grey area and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong.'

'Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and that's where I believe that it is entirely legal because that is his regular action.'