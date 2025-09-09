HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup 2026: Format, teams, dates revealed!

September 09, 2025 20:18 IST

T20 World Cup

IMAGE: The T20 World Cup 2026 final is set to held in Ahmedabad or Colombo. Photograph: ICC/X

The 2026 T20 World Cup is likely to be played from February 7 to March 8 with matches spread across at least five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka.

The final is set to held in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on where Pakistan finish in the competition. Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka as part of the agreement reached with the ICC and BCCI.

 

The ICC has identified the window and conveyed it to member boards, though the full schedule is yet to be finalised, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The format will be the same as the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, where the 20 teams were divided into four groups of five each, followed by a Super Eight stage and the semifinals.

Italy have secured their maiden berth as 15 teams -- defending champions India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands -- have been confirmed for the ICC event.

Two more teams will come from the Africa qualifiers and three from the Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifiers. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
'Not ideal but...': Rashid slams Asia Cup scheduling
'I bowled a lot to Shubman Gill when he was 11 or 12'
Rajput brings 'Khadoos' spirit to UAE, eyes WC spot
'Never Thought I Have Been Forced Out'
