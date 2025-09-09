Rajput brings 'Khadoos' spirit to UAE cricket, eyes T20 WC spot

IMAGE: Lalchand Rajput is a journeyman, who has built his reputation on coaching teams that are usually the underdogs. Photograph: ANI/X

For Lalchand Rajput, coaching underdog teams is a challenge that he has always relished.

The true-blue Mumbaikar tries to instill a fearless mentality with his 'Khadoos' (resilient or stubborn in Mumbai cricketing parlance) mindset in any team he coaches -- be it Zimbabwe few years back or UAE, who will take on a star-studded India at the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Coaching an international team is fraught with challenges. Smaller the team, bigger is the challenge, and Rajput thrives in it.

"I think the main thing is I come from Mumbai so that Khadoos attitude has to be there and you cannot ever give up at any given moment," Rajput told PTI Videos on the sidelines of UAE's practice session on Tuesday.

"That is the thing which I want to instil and the main thing is that you got to believe in yourself that we can do it. So, that is the main thing because in T20 you can beat any team.

"So, have that positive attitude that we will fight till the last ball is bowled, till the last run is scored, till the last wicket is taken," is his advice to the UAE team ahead of their opening game.

Having been the Cricket Manager of the 2007 T20 World-Cup winning Indian team, the 63-year-old, has no regrets about not being given a longer rope by the BCCI when it came to coaching the national team. Rajput has been an India A coach too.

"See, it's a journey for me because I like challenges. And getting to these smaller teams and making them grow, that makes me very happy,"

"Afghanistan, nobody knew what team it was. And when I was there, they got the Test status," Rajput said.

"Then I went to Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe never qualified for the 2022 World Cup, we qualified there. And after that, now this is another challenge for me with UAE. Because they had not qualified for the Asia Cup for some time."

Rajput has set his sights on helping the Western Asian team punching their tickets to the T20 World Cup next year, slated to be held across India and Sri Lanka.

"My main aim is to make them qualify for the T20 World Cup which is in India next year. So, we are getting it there. And as I said, I like challenges and I love to take challenges and work hard with these teams."

By his admission, even as his team is filled with Indian and Pakistani expats, it has never affected the camaraderie in the side even though there remains a challenge.

"Yes, it's a challenge. But I feel there is very good camaraderie too. The dressing room atmosphere is very good. And we don't feel that we are from different countries. We just feel that we are one team and as a UAE team."

"And that's the main thing which, as a coach, you have to instil in them. That this is a team, not by different countries, but as a team, one unit. And I think we are doing it well," he observed.