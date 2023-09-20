News
T20 World Cup 2024: Dallas, Florida and New York to host matches

T20 World Cup 2024: Dallas, Florida and New York to host matches

September 20, 2023 16:33 IST
IMAGE: The ICC picked three venues in the US for next year’s World Cup. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Dallas, Florida and New York will host matches of next year's T20 World Cup, which the United States will co-host with West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

West Indies and the US were unveiled in late 2021 as the joint hosts of the biggest edition of the World Cup featuring 20 teams.

Accordingly, a 34,000-seat modular stadium would be built in Eisenhower Park in New York, the ICC said in a statement.

The existing venues in Grand Prairie in Dallas and Broward County in Florida would be expanded to tap into a potentially key market for the game.

 

"The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

"We explored a number of potential venue options in the country, and we were hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm the event generated among prospective hosts..."

The launch of the Major League Cricket (MLC) earlier this year fuelled hopes that the game would break new ground in the US.

Cricket is also in the reckoning to return to Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
