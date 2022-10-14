News
Pooran's inexperienced Windies have mountain to climb

Pooran's inexperienced Windies have mountain to climb

October 14, 2022 10:27 IST
The former World T20 champions, the tournament's most successful team, will have to slog through the qualifiers to make the Super 12s.

The build-up could not have been more chaotic for the two-time champions led by Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: The build-up to the T20 World Cup could not have been more chaotic for the two-time champions led by Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

Shimron Hetmyer's last-minute exclusion typifies what ails West Indies cricket but the game's shortest format remains their strong suit and the young side are determined to give a good account of themselves in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

 

The tournament's most successful team will have to slog through the qualifiers to make the Super 12s and the build-up could not have been more chaotic for the two-time champions led by Nicholas Pooran.

Vastly experienced duo Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been left out -- Russell due to poor form and Narine because he "was not interested", chief selector Desmond Haynes said.

The disconnect between the players and the board was evident when Hetmyer was axed after failing to board his flight to Australia, which had been rescheduled at his request.

"We understand that we don't have as much experience in the room," Pooran said of his team, who are ranked seventh in the world.

"But we have been playing cricket together for the entire year so we do understand each other a little better now."

The wicketkeeper-batsman said the camaraderie between the players would make up for what they lacked in experience.

"This entire year we have been through our ups and downs," he added.

"We've been all over the world. We've been losing cricket games. We have been winning games and we have been performing as a group. We have stuck together and we're here today and obviously we're here to fight again."

Pooran and former captain Jason Holder have played franchise cricket all over the world and their experience should come in handy.

They will also take heart from the robust form batters Brandon King, Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell displayed in the Caribbean Premier League.

West Indies begin their Group B campaign against Scotland in Hobart on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
'Kohli, Rohit may sign off from T20s'
'A World Cup Winner As BCCI President!'
'Get him to Australia where ball flies'
Expect Another Rate Hike In December
US Sikh family murder suspect pleads not guilty
PIX: United, Arsenal script wins; Mourinho's Roma lose
How The Pakistanis Surrendered In 1971

