Dhoni confesses to being inspired by Master Blaster

IMAGE: CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

In a video released by Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter account on Thursday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni confessed that Sachin Tendulkar was his cricketing idol.

India's World Cup-winning captain added that he later realised that his style of play was different and he could not imitate him.

"Growing up when I was your age, I used to watch him play and always thought I wanted to play like him but couldn't. Inside in my heart, I always wanted to play like my cricketing idol while growing up," said Dhoni.

Dhoni was last seen playing competitive cricket during IPL 2022 and in an event hosted by CSK on October 9, has confirmed his participation in IPL 2023. The franchise’s official Twitter handle posted a picture of Dhoni at the event and captioned it, 'We'll come back to Chepauk next year - Anbuden Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove.'

MS Dhoni played 14 matches in the Indian Premier League in 2022, scoring 232 runs while remaining not out on six occasions. He averaged 33.14 in the tournament with one half-century.

Sachin Tendulkar had played in five World Cups without winning one until 2011, his sixth and last, where Dhoni led the team to a World Cup victory, fulfilling Sachin's dream to win the coveted trophy.