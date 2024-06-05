Ireland believe they can beat India

The Irish defeated Pakistan less than a month ago, and their propensity to surprise major opponents is something India should be concerned about.

IMAGE: Ireland have plans in place to counter India's players, claims batting coach Gary Wilson. Photograph: Cricket Ireland/X

Ireland batting coach Gary Wilson said with their diligent analyst they have plans for each player in their tournament opener against India in their ICC T20 World Cup match on Thursday.

Ireland's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024 starts with a match against India at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

"Yeah, they're (Indian team) a team we know a lot about. There's a lot of data on them. They play lots of games around the world...They are all very good players, that's the bottom line. We have very good players as well, We are going in to win the game and we believe we can do that if we turn up and play our best cricket on the day," Wilson told ANI.

"We have our plans for all the players. To be honest, our analyst is very diligent. And like I said, there's lots of data out there with the amount of cricket, the Indians play," Wilson added.

Wilson voiced his hope that fortune would favour his team at the site, which hosted a relatively low-scoring contest between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Talking about the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch, Wilson said, "It's hard to analyse as only one match was played there in the World Cup. In the first match, one team scored just 77 and the other team chased it. So we will have to assess the conditions. The ground looks quite big. Running between the wickets might be the key."

The Irish defeated Pakistan less than a month ago, and their propensity to surprise major opponents is something India should be concerned about.

"It is a confidence boost. We had a very close game against India in Malahide a couple of years ago but unfortunately, we could not get over the line. We know we can do well against any team. We are playing good cricket, we came into the tournament with good form," he added.

The Paul Stirling-led team may find the Indians to be an unstoppable force, having never won a match against them in seven attempts.

Ireland have been placed in Group A of the marquee event along with USA, Canada, India, and Pakistan.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.