Team India 'All In Readiness'

The Indian cricket team prepared in all earnestness at the nets on Tuesday, ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Ireland, in New York, on Wednesday.

BCCI posted pictures of Rohit Sharma and Co at a practice session. Everyone from Rohit to Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, all players were focus personified.

This is Head Coach Rahul Dravid's final assignment with the Indian team.

'All in readiness. Match day loading #TeamIndia ' #T20WorldCup ' #INDvIRE,' BCCI captioned the team's nets pictures.

The ICC also took some shots of the players and tweeted: 'Game faces on.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in the nets. Photographs: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey.