Team India 'All In Readiness'

Team India 'All In Readiness'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 05, 2024 07:17 IST
The Indian cricket team prepared in all earnestness at the nets on Tuesday, ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Ireland, in New York, on Wednesday.

BCCI posted pictures of Rohit Sharma and Co at a practice session. Everyone from Rohit to Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, all players were focus personified.

This is Head Coach Rahul Dravid's final assignment with the Indian team.

'All in readiness. Match day loading #TeamIndia ' #T20WorldCup ' #INDvIRE,' BCCI captioned the team's nets pictures.

The ICC also took some shots of the players and tweeted: 'Game faces on.'

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in the nets. Photographs: BCCI/X

 

Rohit Sharma

 

Jasprit Bumrah with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey.

 

Rishabh Pant

 

Arshdeep Singh

 

Hardik Pandya

 

Suryakumar Yadav

 

Virat Kohli

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
