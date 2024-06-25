News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Another record for incredible Rashid

Another record for incredible Rashid

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 25, 2024 13:40 IST
Rashid Khan took 4 for 23 against Bangladesh on Tuesday

IMAGE: Rashid Khan took 4 for 23 against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Afghanistan spinner and skipper Rashid Khan became the player with the most four-wicket hauls in Men's T20Is.

Rashid achieved the milestone during Afghanistan's eight-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground. Currently, the 25-year-old has nine four-wicket hauls in the Men's T20Is.

 

Rashid finished with figures of 4 for 23 as he helped the team carve into the Bangladesh batting.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stands in second place on the chart with eight four-wicket hauls in the Men's T20Is. Uganda's Henry Ssenyondo holds the third place with seven four-wicket hauls in the Men's 20-over format cricket.

REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
