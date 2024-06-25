T20 World Cup: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Leads MVP Race

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2024 after Game 48.
We've slightly delayed publishing our first MVP update of the 2024 T20 World Cup, because we couldn't decide what is the team par score so far.
For many matches in the US leg, even 120 was a bridge too far. For matches in the West Indies, the par score has typically ranged between 120 and 180. So, for this analysis, we've decided on a par score of 140. Every wicket is therefore considered to be worth 14 runs.
The top three players based on MVPI are Rahmanullah Gurbaz (338), Marcus Stoinis (332) and Nicholas Pooran (306).
Afghanistan has three players in the top 10, while Pakistan has just one player in the top 50! Even five years ago this would have been unthinkable.
India has two players in the top 10: Rishabh Pant (237) and Hardik Pandya (231).
Readers will recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting + bowling + fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.
The formula to compute the MVP is devised to reward batsmen who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take wickets at low economy rates and fielders who field the best (take a lot of catches, and participate in run outs).
Players rankings after game 48 in which Afghanistan defeated Australia.
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|MVPI
|Top Score
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|1
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|AFG
|338
|80
|238
|15
|15
|141.7
|0
|-
|6
|2
|Marcus Stoinis
|AUS
|332
|67
|167
|14
|10
|168.7
|8
|7.3
|6
|3
|Nicholas Pooran
|WI
|306
|98
|227
|15
|17
|148.4
|0
|-
|6
|4
|Andries Gous
|USA
|264
|80
|211
|20
|10
|150.7
|0
|-
|5
|5
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|251
|74
|187
|13
|12
|147.2
|0
|-
|6
|6
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|AFG
|242
|4
|4
|1
|0
|133.3
|15
|6.3
|6
|7
|Rishabh Pant
|IND
|237
|42
|152
|18
|5
|135.7
|0
|-
|5
|8
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|231
|50
|89
|8
|5
|141.3
|8
|6.5
|5
|9
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|228
|18
|30
|3
|1
|107.1
|10
|6.2
|6
|10
|Philip Salt
|ENG
|227
|87
|158
|14
|10
|177.5
|0
|-
|6
|11
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|224
|9
|9
|1
|0
|128.6
|13
|6.1
|6
|12
|Andre Russell
|WI
|221
|30
|63
|8
|2
|165.8
|9
|7.5
|6
|13
|Travis Head
|AUS
|220
|68
|179
|17
|11
|151.7
|0
|-
|6
|14
|David Warner
|AUS
|217
|56
|172
|16
|9
|141
|0
|-
|6
|15
|Ibrahim Zadran
|AFG
|216
|70
|211
|24
|4
|116.6
|0
|-
|6
|16
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|212
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.4
|5
|17
|Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|BAN
|209
|4
|9
|0
|0
|69.2
|11
|5.7
|6
|18
|Rishad Hossain
|BAN
|199
|24
|40
|2
|4
|160
|11
|8
|6
|19
|Anrich Nortje
|SA
|197
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|11
|5.9
|6
|20
|Brandon Mcmullen
|SCO
|194
|61
|140
|13
|8
|170.7
|0
|-
|4
|21
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|193
|7
|10
|0
|1
|90.9
|9
|3.7
|4
|22
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|188
|59
|112
|10
|6
|138.3
|3
|8.6
|6
|23
|Arshdeep Singh
|IND
|187
|9
|11
|1
|0
|73.3
|12
|7.1
|5
|24
|Akeal Hosein
|WI
|187
|15
|15
|0
|1
|88.2
|9
|5
|6
|25
|Harry Brook
|ENG
|185
|53
|120
|13
|2
|164.4
|0
|-
|6
|26
|Gulbadin Naib
|AFG
|184
|49
|77
|6
|3
|102.7
|6
|5.7
|6
|27
|Aaron Jones
|USA
|183
|94
|152
|6
|14
|146.2
|0
|-
|5
|28
|Alzari Joseph
|WI
|175
|6
|6
|1
|0
|100
|11
|7.4
|6
|29
|Johnson Charles
|WI
|162
|44
|140
|18
|3
|113.8
|0
|-
|6
|30
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|161
|42
|108
|12
|3
|131.7
|0
|-
|6
|31
|Towhid Hridoy
|BAN
|160
|40
|139
|7
|8
|126.4
|0
|-
|6
|32
|Sherfane Rutherford
|WI
|156
|68
|121
|5
|9
|155.1
|0
|-
|6
|33
|Shai Hope
|WI
|154
|82
|107
|4
|10
|191.1
|0
|-
|2
|34
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|154
|2
|2
|0
|0
|40
|7
|4
|4
|35
|Gerhard Erasmus
|NAM
|153
|52
|102
|10
|3
|109.7
|4
|7.4
|4
|36
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|AFG
|153
|4
|4
|1
|0
|57.1
|9
|6
|6
|37
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|148
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|7
|4.5
|4
|38
|Rovman Powell
|WI
|147
|36
|101
|4
|8
|146.4
|0
|-
|6
|39
|Kasigo Rabada
|SA
|145
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.1
|6
|40
|Tim Southee
|NZ
|145
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|3
|41
|George Munsey
|SCO
|144
|41
|124
|8
|9
|139.3
|0
|-
|4
|42
|David Miller
|SA
|142
|59
|144
|9
|7
|107.5
|0
|-
|6
|43
|Sakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|141
|64
|111
|12
|1
|107.8
|3
|8.3
|6
|44
|Roston Chase
|WI
|141
|42
|42
|4
|2
|140
|4
|5.7
|5
|45
|Suryakumar Yadav
|IND
|140
|53
|118
|8
|6
|129.7
|0
|-
|5
|46
|Keshav Maharaj
|SA
|140
|5
|9
|1
|0
|81.8
|8
|6.1
|5
|47
|Mehran Khan
|OMN
|136
|27
|47
|4
|2
|130.6
|6
|7.6
|4
|48
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|134
|3
|3
|0
|0
|30
|9
|6.4
|4
|49
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SA
|134
|46
|116
|4
|7
|102.7
|0
|-
|6
|50
|David Wiese
|NAM
|133
|27
|51
|2
|4
|127.5
|5
|7.8
|4
