T20 World Cup: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Leads MVP Race

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2024 after Game 48.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz pulls off a shot in the T20 World Cup Super 8 game against Australia at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, June 23, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

We've slightly delayed publishing our first MVP update of the 2024 T20 World Cup, because we couldn't decide what is the team par score so far.

For many matches in the US leg, even 120 was a bridge too far. For matches in the West Indies, the par score has typically ranged between 120 and 180. So, for this analysis, we've decided on a par score of 140. Every wicket is therefore considered to be worth 14 runs.

The top three players based on MVPI are Rahmanullah Gurbaz (338), Marcus Stoinis (332) and Nicholas Pooran (306).

Afghanistan has three players in the top 10, while Pakistan has just one player in the top 50! Even five years ago this would have been unthinkable.

India has two players in the top 10: Rishabh Pant (237) and Hardik Pandya (231).

IMAGE: Australia's Marcus Stoinis hits a shot in the T20 World Cup game against Scotland at Gros Islet, St Lucia, June 16, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Readers will recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting + bowling + fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

The formula to compute the MVP is devised to reward batsmen who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take wickets at low economy rates and fielders who field the best (take a lot of catches, and participate in run outs).

Players rankings after game 48 in which Afghanistan defeated Australia.

Rank Player's Name Team MVPI Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz AFG 338 80 238 15 15 141.7 0 - 6 2 Marcus Stoinis AUS 332 67 167 14 10 168.7 8 7.3 6 3 Nicholas Pooran WI 306 98 227 15 17 148.4 0 - 6 4 Andries Gous USA 264 80 211 20 10 150.7 0 - 5 5 Quinton de Kock SA 251 74 187 13 12 147.2 0 - 6 6 Fazalhaq Farooqi AFG 242 4 4 1 0 133.3 15 6.3 6 7 Rishabh Pant IND 237 42 152 18 5 135.7 0 - 5 8 Hardik Pandya IND 231 50 89 8 5 141.3 8 6.5 5 9 Rashid Khan AFG 228 18 30 3 1 107.1 10 6.2 6 10 Philip Salt ENG 227 87 158 14 10 177.5 0 - 6 11 Adam Zampa AUS 224 9 9 1 0 128.6 13 6.1 6 12 Andre Russell WI 221 30 63 8 2 165.8 9 7.5 6 13 Travis Head AUS 220 68 179 17 11 151.7 0 - 6 14 David Warner AUS 217 56 172 16 9 141 0 - 6 15 Ibrahim Zadran AFG 216 70 211 24 4 116.6 0 - 6 16 Jasprit Bumrah IND 212 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.4 5 17 Tanzim Hasan Sakib BAN 209 4 9 0 0 69.2 11 5.7 6 18 Rishad Hossain BAN 199 24 40 2 4 160 11 8 6 19 Anrich Nortje SA 197 0 0 0 0 - 11 5.9 6 20 Brandon Mcmullen SCO 194 61 140 13 8 170.7 0 - 4 21 Trent Boult NZ 193 7 10 0 1 90.9 9 3.7 4 22 Glenn Maxwell AUS 188 59 112 10 6 138.3 3 8.6 6 23 Arshdeep Singh IND 187 9 11 1 0 73.3 12 7.1 5 24 Akeal Hosein WI 187 15 15 0 1 88.2 9 5 6 25 Harry Brook ENG 185 53 120 13 2 164.4 0 - 6 26 Gulbadin Naib AFG 184 49 77 6 3 102.7 6 5.7 6 27 Aaron Jones USA 183 94 152 6 14 146.2 0 - 5 28 Alzari Joseph WI 175 6 6 1 0 100 11 7.4 6 29 Johnson Charles WI 162 44 140 18 3 113.8 0 - 6 30 Jos Buttler ENG 161 42 108 12 3 131.7 0 - 6 31 Towhid Hridoy BAN 160 40 139 7 8 126.4 0 - 6 32 Sherfane Rutherford WI 156 68 121 5 9 155.1 0 - 6 33 Shai Hope WI 154 82 107 4 10 191.1 0 - 2 34 Lockie Ferguson NZ 154 2 2 0 0 40 7 4 4 35 Gerhard Erasmus NAM 153 52 102 10 3 109.7 4 7.4 4 36 Naveen-ul-Haq AFG 153 4 4 1 0 57.1 9 6 6 37 Mohammad Amir PAK 148 0 0 0 0 - 7 4.5 4 38 Rovman Powell WI 147 36 101 4 8 146.4 0 - 6 39 Kasigo Rabada SA 145 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.1 6 40 Tim Southee NZ 145 0 0 0 0 0 7 3 3 41 George Munsey SCO 144 41 124 8 9 139.3 0 - 4 42 David Miller SA 142 59 144 9 7 107.5 0 - 6 43 Sakib Al Hasan BAN 141 64 111 12 1 107.8 3 8.3 6 44 Roston Chase WI 141 42 42 4 2 140 4 5.7 5 45 Suryakumar Yadav IND 140 53 118 8 6 129.7 0 - 5 46 Keshav Maharaj SA 140 5 9 1 0 81.8 8 6.1 5 47 Mehran Khan OMN 136 27 47 4 2 130.6 6 7.6 4 48 Pat Cummins AUS 134 3 3 0 0 30 9 6.4 4 49 Heinrich Klaasen SA 134 46 116 4 7 102.7 0 - 6 50 David Wiese NAM 133 27 51 2 4 127.5 5 7.8 4

