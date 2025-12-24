HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 Rankings: Tilak Rises To Third Spot

December 24, 2025 18:13 IST

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma continued his rapid rise in the T20I batting rankings, climbing one spot to occupy third position. Photograph: BCCI

Team India batter Tilak Varma rose to third spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings following a brilliant performance in the recent T20I home series against South Africa.

Apart from Tilak, many of the those who did well in the five-match series, which the Men in Blue won 3-1, improved their rankings in the latest list published by the governing body on Wednesday.

In the series decider in Ahmedabad, Tilak top-scored for India with a 42-ball 73 as the hosts posted a mammoth 231 batting first. The knock helped Tilak overtake Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and clinch the third spot with 805 rating points, while Dewald Brevis' quickfire 31 helped him move to number 10.

Tilak ended the series with 187 runs in four innings at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 131.69, including two half-centuries.

India were able to defend the total on the back of Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant spell (2/17 in four overs). He was the only bowler in the match to finish with an economy of under 6. The effort saw him jumping 10 rungs in the bowling charts to share the 18th spot with Maheesh Theekshana (622).

 

Varun Chakaravarthy's four-wicket haul solidifies his top spot in the rankings, with his rating of 804 well clear of the second-placed Jacob Duffy (699) of New Zealand.

Varun, who grabbed 10 wickets in the series at an average of 11.20, including a four-wicket haul, was named Player of the Series.

