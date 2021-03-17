T20 rankings: Kohli returns to top 5

Source:

March 17, 2021 15:57 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 77 off 46 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Following his stellar performance in the ongoing series against England, India skipper Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, broke back into the top of the ICC T20 batsmen rankings.

Kohli, a formerly top-ranked batsman in the format and currently number one in ODIs, gained one slot and a massive 47 rating points after unbeaten knocks of 73 and 77 in the second and third matches against England, to be placed fifth.

KL Rahul remains the top-ranked Indian batsmen at the fourth spot despite three failures in the series so far.

Shreyas Iyer is up 32 places to the 31st spot while Rishabh Pant gained 30 spots to be ranked 80th.

Among bowlers, all-rounder Washington Sundar is up two places to 11th while seamers Shardul Thakur (up 14 places to 27th) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up seven places to 45th) have also gained.

Jos Buttler has re-entered the top 20. His match-winning 83 not out in the third match has helped him advance five places to 19th position, just two shy of his career-best 17th position attained in October 2018.

There were also some other fine performances in the series, between the top two sides, which England leads 2-1.

Jonny Bairstow, who chipped in with 40 runs and was associated in an unbroken 77-run stand with Buttler in the eight-wicket win on Tuesday, has moved up two slots to 14th position in the list led by his compatriot Dawid Malan.

Opener Jason Roy has advanced four slots to 24th with scores of 49 and 46 in the first two matches.

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer (up 43 places to 34th) and Mark Wood (up 59 places to 39th), as well as left-arm seam bowler Sam Curran (up 41 places to 74th) have gained in the weekly update for men.