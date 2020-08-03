Swadeshi Jagran Manch attacks BCCI over IPL sponsorship

Source:

August 03, 2020 18:37 IST

IMAGE: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS-affiliated group also urged the public to boycott the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Shocked over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to continue with the Chinese sponsors for the Indian Premier League, the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) on Monday said people should consider boycotting the cash-rich T20 cricket league.

The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council have shown utter disrespect to the Indian soldiers killed by Chinese troops with its decision to hold the cricket league with its Chinese sponsors, a statement from SJM's co-convener Ashwani Mahajan read.

"At a time when the country is striving hard to make our economy free from Chinese dominance in the markets, the government is making all efforts to keep China out of our markets, this act of the IPL Governing Council is an aberration to the nation's mood," Mahajan said.

He added that people should consider boycotting the cricket league.

Mahajan also urged the IPL organisers and the BCCI to rethink their decision to allow Chinese companies to sponsor the cricket league, while asserting that nothing is above the country's security and dignity.

The IPL Governing Council decided, on Sunday not to cut off its links with Chinese companies, which are the tournament's major sponsors. VIVO, a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, is the title sponsor of the T20 cricket league.

VIVO has paid over Rs 2,000 crore to the BCCI, the owners of the IPL, for a five-year deal.