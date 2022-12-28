News
Suryakumar will not be bogged down by vice captaincy

Suryakumar will not be bogged down by vice captaincy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
Last updated on: December 28, 2022 23:13 IST
Suryakumar Yadav of India

IMAGE: India's Suryakumar Yadav just goes out to enjoy his game. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

India's T20 batting sensation, Suryakumar Kumar on Wednesday said his elevation to the post of vice-captain of the national side seems like a dream, and he would continue to play his natural game without being burdened by the added responsibility.

Indian selectors made some major changes in the national white-ball set-up by giving the T20I captaincy reins to Hardik Pandya and appointing Suryakumar as his deputy for the series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Mumbai on January 3 next year.

Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul did not find a place in the squad for the series.

"It (vice-captaincy) was not expected. I can only say it's kind of a reward to me for the way I (have) played this year. It feels good and I'm really looking forward to it," Surya told reporters after day two of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Mumbai.

 

Surya's first reaction after his father forwarded him the team list was, utter disbelief.

"I came to know from my dad who is always active on social media. He forwarded me the list and also sent me a short message, 'not to take any pressure and enjoy your batting'.

"For a moment, I closed my eyes and asked myself, 'Is this a dream?' It's a great feeling," he added.

On whether the added responsibility will put him under pressure, Surya said, "I always had responsibility and pressure. I always enjoy my game and (do) not carry any extra baggage."

"It's simple. I keep (leave) all my thinking at the team hotel and the nets. Whenever I'm batting, I just go out there to enjoy my game."

