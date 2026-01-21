SKY becomes fourth Indian to play 100 T20Is

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav showed glimpses of returning to form with a 22-ball 32 against New Zealand in the first T20I in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav added another feather to his illustrious cap on Wednesday as he became the fourth Indian to play 100 or more T20Is.

He achieved the feat during the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur.

The 35-year-old Suryakumar joined an elite list comprising Rohit Sharma (159 matches), and Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli (125 matches each), who have played the most number of T20Is for India.

Suryakumar has amassed 2,788 runs in 93 innings at an average of 35.29, including four centuries and 21 half-centuries. He is third among the top run-getters for India in the shortest format.

The elegant right-hander, who was going through a lean patch, showed glimpses of returning to form with a 22-ball 32 against New Zealand in the first T20I.

He hit four boundaries and a six and played a supporting role to opener Abhishek Sharma, who blasted 84 of 35 balls as India set an imposing target of 239.

Surya headed into the match with plenty of questions around his form, having tallied only 218 runs in 19 innings at a poor average of 13.62 and a strike rate of just 123.16 with no fifties last year.